Delhi Police busts interstate arms syndicate, arrests supplier with 12 pistols

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Tuesday said that it has busted an interstate illegal arms syndicate and arrested one arms supplier Sajid. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) crime branch Monika Bhardwaj said that the police also recovered 12 sophisticated semi-automatic pistols, which were being supplied to the Shahrukh and Hasim Baba Gang.

Bhardwaj said that a team of STF Crime Branch arrested Sajid, a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. She said that a tip off was received through a secret informer on June 7 that delivery of a huge consignment of illegal arms will be done near Chattarpur Pahari Bus Stop, 100 'Foota' Road in South Delhi's Chattarpur where someone from the gang of Shahrukh or Hasim Baba would come to collect the consignment of illegal arms from Sajid.

She said that it was further learnt that Sajid supplied illegal weapons in Delhi and NCR. "After the arrival of the arms supplier, the team waited for the receiver but nobody turned up. When the supplier started to move from the spot, he was nabbed by the members of the Police team. On searching his bag, 12 sophisticated semi-automatic pistols were recovered," the DCP said.

"During interrogation, Sajid disclosed that he belongs to a poor family. Many people from his village were in the business of arms supply and were earning good money. He came in touch with these people of his village, who used to buy the pistols from the remote areas of Madhya Pradesh and sold them in Delhi and NCR," she said.

Sajid started the work as a carrier and used to take the pistols from Khargone and Sendhwa in Madhya Pradesh and supplied them to the gangsters or criminals on the direction of the main arms dealer of his village. The DCP said that in lieu of supplying weapons Sajid used to get Rs 15,000 and in the past he has supplied illegal arms several times.

"This time, he got the illegal consignment from Azad, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, and came to Delhi for further supply. After receiving the consignment of illegal weapons, Sajid would not use mobile phones. If required, they would borrow the mobile from any passerby and convey the message to the main dealer. The gang bought pistols from the remote areas -- Khargone, Dhulkot and Sendhwa of Madhya Pradesh -- at a low price and sold them at a higher price to the gangsters of Delhi and NCR," she added.

