Delhi Police busts interstate drug-trafficking racket busted, arrests 2 cousins from UP's Bareilly

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Narcotics Cell of Crime Branch Delhi has busted the supply chain of contraband Heroin clandestinely active in the areas of Ghajipur and Delhi as well as Bareilly and arrested two Bareilly-based desperate big drug suppliers Sajid Khan and Wajid Khan.



The police also seized 1 kilogram of heroin worth Rs 2 crores from their possession.

A case has been registered under sections 21, 25, 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Crime Branch, Delhi.

"On July 13, the team got secret information regarding the arrival of the Khan cousins near Shamshan Ghat, Ghazipur, Delhi to supply drugs to someone. Both authorities swung into action immediately," the police.

The police team laid a trap near Shamshan Ghat, Ghajipur where the drug suppliers namely Sajid Khan (24) and Wajid (28) had come with a sizeable consignment of the contraband heroin for selling to the receiver and were caught red-handed with two parcels of 500 gms.

Contraband of one-kilogram heroin was seized from their possession, according to a release by the Delhi Police.

During interrogation, the accused-- Sajid Khan and Wajid-- disclosed that they are cousins and involved in drug trafficking for the last 5-6 years, the police said. Both have been a part of criminal activities since 2015.

"During 2016, both were caught by Faridpur, Bareilly with the recovery of heroin and after passing of 25 days they came out from jail and again started the same job. To fulfill their desire of earning quick and huge money, they started trafficking of contraband heroin," the police said.

"They disclosed that they are experts in making of heroin by using crude and chemicals. They used to purchase the Crude (poppy head extracts) and chemical from Bareilly and further manufacture heroin for commercial gain... Their lust for quick bucks made them enter the illegal drug business. They revealed their expertise in making of the intoxicating substance using materials arranged from Bareilly itself," the police said. (ANI)

