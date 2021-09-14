Delhi Police busts terror module, arrests six including 2 Pak-trained terrorists

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell has busted a Pakistan organised terror module and arrested six people including two Pakistani-trained terrorists.



The arrested suspects were planning to carry out targeted killings and blasts across the country, as per the police.

Explosives and firearms recovered were recovered from the arrested persons in a multi-state operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said on Tuesday.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)