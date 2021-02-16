Delhi Police celebrates 74th Raising Day, top cop emphasizes on scientific approach

"With the view to make police personnel more professional and scientific in their working, an MoU was signed with the National Forensic Science University, Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat for providing cyber and forensic experts to enhance the investigative capabilities of Delhi Police. Another MoU was signed with IIIT, Delhi for conducting research in areas requiring technology in police working," Shrivastava said.

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Tuesday celebrated its 74th Raising Day with a grand ceremonial parade at the New Police Line, Kingsway Camp Ground. Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava emphasised on a scientific approach for Delhi police and the various measures taken for it.

The police chief said that a Police Technology Cell was created to identify technologies that needed induction in police working. With the unlocking of the lockdown, criminal activities were expected to rise but the Delhi Police worked diligently to control crime, resulting in a fall in street crime by more than half. The crimes against vulnerable sections also registered a significant fall. The recovery of missing children also got a boost from an incentive scheme.

Chief Guest G. Kishan Reddy appreciated Delhi Police for its efforts in checking crime against women, implementation of ERSS-112 and leading the fight against cyber crime. The Minister also expressed satisfaction with technical upgradation and optimum use of modern technology on the lines of PM's SMART Policing project and assured all help from the Union Home Ministry to make Delhi Police more tech-savvy.

The Minister conferred medals on 75 police personnel for Gallantry, President Medal of Distinguished Service, Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Jeevan Raksha Padak and Home Minister's Meritorious Training Service Medal. Three trophies for the best police stations were also given.

The trophy for Best Police Station was bagged by PS Karol Bagh, while PS Seelampur and PS Moti Nagar took the first and second runners-up trophies. Reddy also flagged off the Jan Sampark Vahan and Prabodhini Vahan launched by Delhi police.

The 'Jan Sampark Vahan' is a community police initiative to educate and sensitize the general public about various Police related issues.

