Delhi Police challans Robert Vadra's vehicle for dangerous driving

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Delhi Police challaned Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra vehicle for dangerous driving, the police said on Thursday.



According to the Delhi Police, the vehicle of Robert Vadra was challaned on Wednesday morning when he was on his way to his office.

"The vehicle of Robert Vadra was challaned under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act (Dangerous driving). Vadra was going to his office on Wednesday morning with his security personnel. Suddenly his car was hit from behind after it decelerated," said the police.

At the time of the incident, his car decelerated and was hit from behind by another car. (ANI)

