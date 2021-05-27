Delhi Police chargesheet claims R-Day violence at Red Fort 'well-planned conspiracy'

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police chargesheet filed in connection with the case relating to violence at Red Fort on Republic Day, has claimed that there was a conspiracy to capture the Red Fort and convert it into a site for the farmers agitating against the Central agriculture laws, sources said.



According to the sources, the chargesheet filed by the police has claimed that the violence was part of a well-planned conspiracy and an occasion like Republic Day was chosen to tarnish the image of the Central government at home and abroad.

Sources also mentioned that the data of increase in the number of purchase of the tractors and trolleys in Haryana and Punjab has been submitted along to the chargesheet.

The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet in connection with the case relating to violence at Red Fort on Republic Day. The chargesheet has named actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu and others as accused in the case.

The chargesheet was filed before a magistrate in Tis Hazari on May 17. The Court has listed it for May 28 for further hearing on the issue of cognizance.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

A total of 43 different cases were registered with the Crime Branch, Special Cell, and local police and over 150 persons were arrested in connection with various cases relating to Republic Day violence. (ANI)