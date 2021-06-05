Delhi Police chief holds meeting to assess 'un-lockdown' preparations

The meeting also discussed a roadmap to deal with the emerging scenario that will unfold once the lockdown measures are relaxed after over six weeks from Monday onwards.

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Hours after Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal announced the easing of lockdown measures in the national capital from Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivatsava on Saturday took a review meeting to assess the preparations for the ‘un-lockdown process.

Shrivastava held the review meeting with all the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), whom he directed to devise non-coercive methods and take steps to ensure normalcy by maintaining social distancing in markets, mandis and localities through the participation of MWAs, RWAs etc.

He said the traders' associations will be responsible for ensuring Covid appropriate behaviour in the markets through their volunteers and ensure that the shopkeepers adhere to the Covid guidelines.

"Shops need to place sanitiser dispensers and maintain social distancing of customers. The DDMA order and provisions in this regard have to be enforced strictly," he said.

The police chief also discussed the law and order situation in the national capital in the wake of the upcoming unlock process.

He directed the district DCPs to immediately give sufficient attention to the preventive measures against street crimes and property offences, which have a likelihood of increasing as the roads and markets become more populated once the un-lockdown process sets in from Monday.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said that the DCPs were also directed to ensure strict vigil on the activities of criminals released on interim bail and parole.

Shrivastava also examined the status of the complaints received on the Integrated Complaint Monitoring System (ICMS). He stressed on speedy disposal of complaints by quick processing and information flow to the citizens as fast redressal of complaints is a priority of the police, the spokesperson said.

Appreciating the steps taken by several districts to train unemployed youth in medical care under Delhi Police's YUVA scheme to assist the healthcare sector, the Commissioner called upon the supervisory officers to expand it further by arranging more such skill trainings so that a twin purpose can be achieved -- employment for the youth and availability of Covid health workers.

"The Commissioner further directed the DCPs and officers to prioritise the delivery of compensation package to the kin of the deceased police personnel, calling upon the officers to personally deliver the cheques to the family members," the spokesperson said.

