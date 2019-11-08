Delhi Police chief visits cops injured in Tis Hazari clash

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Thursday visited the residences of the two constables who were injured in a clash between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court Complex earlier this week.



The top police official visited the residences of constables Shobhit and Sandeep and appreciated their courage during discharge of duty.

The Delhi Police chief assured the injured personnel of all possible medical assistance and aid from the department and directed the DCP North and the DCP third battalion, to constantly monitor their recovery.

He later met other officials in the office of the DCP North who had sustained some injuries initially and had resumed duty.

Patnaik urged the policemen to keep their morale high and assured them that the entire force stood with them.

As many as eight lawyers and about 20 policemen including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), two Station House Officers (SHOs) sustained injuries in the clash that took place on November 2. (ANI)

