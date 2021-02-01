Delhi Police chief visits Ghazipur border

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Monday visited the Ghazipur border and took a stock of the security arrangements.

He addressed the Delhi Police personnel deployed in the area and appreciated the hard work done by them.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the three borders -- Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri -- and barricades, boulders, and barbed wires have come up as additional forces make ther way there amid apprehensions of more farmers joining the protest from Punjab, Haryana and western UP.