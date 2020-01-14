Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to retire on Jan 31

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Kumar Patnaik will retire on January 31, an official order of the Delhi government said on Tuesday.

An Indian Police Services (IPS) officer from the 1985 batch, Patnaik was appointed to the top post on January 30, 2017.

His first posting was as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Delhi's Najafgarh area followed by a posting as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Puducherry.



"Consequent upon attaining the age of superannuation, Delhi Commissioner of Police, Amulya Kumar Patnaik shall stand retired from government services with effect from 31st January 2020," said Delhi government. (ANI)

