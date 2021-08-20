Delhi Police Commissioner begins 'Friday Open House', hears out grievances of personnel

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Rakesh Asthana on Friday held his first 'Open House' to redress the grievances of police personnel by personally hearing them out in his chamber at Police Headquarters here.



Over 40 personnel from the ranks of Constable to ACP appeared before the Commissioner of Police.

"Asthana personally heard their grievances, which mostly related to issues of transfers, promotions, medical issues, increments, quarter allotment etc. The grievances were attended to and necessary instructions were issued," read a press statement from the Delhi Police.

"It may be recalled here that in his first interaction as CP, with the rank and file of Delhi Police, Rakesh Asthana had announced to hold an open house every Friday to personally hear and sort out the problems of the staff. Any police person with an unresolved grievance can appear and share his or her problem with the CP, Delhi. The Open House will also act as a feedback mechanism on the issues faced by members of the service," it said.

For many of the staff who attended the Open House, it was an emotional moment to directly get connected with the CP of Delhi face to face across the table. Visibly elated, some said they were meeting the CP for the first time in such a manner in their entire service career.

Romil Baniya, Additional CP, CP Secretariat, Deepak Purohit, Additional CP/GA and M.I. Haider, DCP/Establishment assisted the Commissioner during the conduct of the 'Open House'. (ANI)

