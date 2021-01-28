Delhi Police Commissioner lauds staff for exercising restraint during violence

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has written to police staff lauding them for exercising restraint during violence in the national capital on Republic Day and asked them to stay alert as the coming days can be very challenging.



"You showed great patience despite the farmers' agitation turning violent...394 of our friends were injured in the violence and some are in hospital. I met some of them, they are being given proper treatment," read the message by Shrivastava.

"I would like to tell you that the coming days can be very challenging for us. So, we will have to be alert. We will have to remain patient and disciplined. I thank you for your patience and restraint," he stated.

Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor march on Tuesday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had said on Wednesday adding that 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals.

Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

