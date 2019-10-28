  1. Sify.com
Delhi Police Commissioner meets personnel on duty on Diwali night

Last Updated: Mon, Oct 28, 2019 05:39 hrs

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik meeting personnel deployed on duty on Diwali night. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India] Oct 28 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Sunday met police personnel deployed on the night shift on Diwali at major intersections of the national capital to boost their morale.


Patnaik extended greetings to the officers on duty and gifted them a sweet box to mark Diwali.
He met personnel deployed on the night shift at Connaught Place, Chilla check-post, DDU Marg, ITO and the Police Control Room at Haidarpur.
Patnaik was accompanied by senior police officials. (ANI)



