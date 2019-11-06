Delhi Police Commissioner Patnaik meets LG Anil Baijal

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): A day after large number of police personnel staged a demonstration at the Police Headquarters here on Tuesday, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik along with other senior officials of the department met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal here on Wednesday.



Patnaik was accompanied by Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Rajesh Khurana and other senior officials.

Patnaik had on Tuesday said that all the concerns of police officials have been taken up at appropriate levels and senior officers will ensure that justice is done.

A clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at the Tis Hazari court on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured.

Police personnel and their family members on Tuesday staged a massive protest in the national capital to demand immediate action against the lawyers. (ANI)

