Delhi Police Commissioner rewards cops who displayed 'courageous and outstanding' works

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Delhi Police Personnel who have displayed 'courageous and outstanding' works in the last few days as the city opened up after the COVID-19 lockdown have been rewarded by Police Commissioner SN Srivastava.



During a crime and Covid-review meeting to discuss law and order on Saturday, Srivastava also appreciated personnel who investigated armed robberies, carjacking incidents, interstate auto-lifters and murders in several districts across Delhi.

While speaking about COVID-19 management at the meeting, the Police Commissioner told District Police Commissioners that Station Officers must involve Welfare Associations of residences and markets to educate people about precautions to be taken to control the coronavirus spread and ensure Covid appropriate behaviour.

He also told DCsP to activate local intelligence to identify trouble makers and take action against absconding criminals.

He reviewed complaints and cases under investigation with cyber cells of districts and the CyPAD (Cyber Prevention Awareness Detection) unit for early disposal of the cases.

"New forms of cyber financial frauds need to be detected and busted like the app-based financial frauds recently busted by Delhi Police Cyber Cell," Shrivastava said, while also directing DCsP to make optimal use of Crime Teams.

The national capital is slowly coming out of the lockdown with limited restrictions. Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all shops are allowed to open from tomorrow onwards.

The timings for the markets will remain the same as allowed earlier that is from 10 am to 8 pm.

Delhi on Friday reported 238 new COVID-19 cases, 504 recoveries and 24 deaths. The total cases in the capital now stands at 14,30,671, including 14,01,977 recoveries, 24,772 death, and 3,922 active cases. (ANI)

