Delhi Police conducts mock drill in hotel to fine tune overall preparedness

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday conducted a mock drill at a hotel in Mayur Vihar area of the national capital in order to fine tune the overall preparedness and coordination among various civic agencies during the upcoming festival season.



The police informed that the drill began around Tuesday noon when information was received in the East Delhi Police Control Room regarding a bomb being found near the lobby of the hotel.

Immediately, all the relevant agencies were alerted and the local police were directed to cordon off the entire area. In the meantime, the bomb disposal squad was sent to search for the explosive substance in the hotel.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was also roped in to assist with civil defence volunteers to manage the public. The fire department sent fire engines to assist in case of any fire.

Necessary information was shared with hospitals to keep infrastructure ready in case of any casualties. Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulances were also directed at the spot.

The drill concluded when the bomb was successfully detected by the staff. (ANI)

