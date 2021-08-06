Delhi Police Crime Branch busts gang which allegedly duped bank of Rs 1.4 cr; 3 held

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly duping HDFC bank of Rs 1.4 crore.



The gang of cheats had allegedly duped the Bank by opening priority accounts in several banks to avail of premier banking services using fake documents.

Using these numerous high-value accounts, the gang members used to purchase costly items on EMI and later went missing, police said in a statement.

The arrested persons have been identified as Harjeet Singh (39), Surender Singh (50), and Nisha Marwah(36).

12 mobile phones, 20 credit and debit cards have been recovered and raids are continuing in this case and more arrests are likely, police said.

Acting on the complaint lodged by HDFC Bank on June 25, regarding misappropriation, cheating, and forgery committed by various account holders, the Crime Branch constituted a team to probe the matter.

By investigating the credit card history issued from those accounts it was found that one of the credit cards was last used in the Tilak Nagar area and a trap was laid to nab the accused.

Police said that the modus operandi employed by the gang members was that they opened accounts on fake IDs in Capital Finance Bank and Bandhan Bank and kept a large balance in these accounts and later on give the High-value cheques of these banks to open the account in HDFC banks, due to which their accounts qualified for premier banking services and were eligible for higher loans and platinum credit cards. (ANI)

