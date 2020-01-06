Delhi Police Crime Branch constitute teams to probe JNU violence

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch has constituted several teams to investigate the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), sources said.

One team has reached JNU campus to collect the footage of CCTV cameras installed. The other unit is searching for people who have been identified. While another team is looking at viral videos and WhatsApp groups, sources added.



On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

