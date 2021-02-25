Delhi Police denies Kejriwal's security reduced

The sources said six commandos were deployed for the Chief Minister's security so far, which has now been reduced to only two.

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry has reduced the security of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sources in the CM's office told IANS on Thursday, though the Delhi Police denied Kejriwal's security had been relaxed.

However, Delhi Police have refuted the allegations that Kejriwal's security has been relaxed. "We have not reduced the security of Delhi CM. In fact taking into account his movements, roadshows and election time, the Z plus security has been strengthened," said a senior Delhi Police officer.

This comes two days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 27 seats in the Gujarat civic polls on Tuesday and Kejriwal will visit Surat on Friday to participate in a roadshow organised by local AAP leaders to celebrate their win in the civic polls.

AAP has raised this as a political issue and has slammed the BJP for reducing the Chief Minister's security.

Kejriwal will spend the whole day in Surat on Friday. Apart from participating in roadshows, he will hold meetings with local leaders to boost their confidence and will start campaigning for Gujarat Assembly polls scheduled next year.

