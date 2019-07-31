Delhi Police EOW registers case against Amrapali group in connection to 'Crystal Homes' project

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a case against Amrapali group in connection with the company's 'Crystal Homes' project.

The case under section 406,420, 120 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged on the basis of a complaint by Anurag Sahay.

The promoters of Amrapali Group had launched "Crystal Homes" project in Silicon City Sector 76, Noida in the year 2013 for 2, 3 and 4 BHK.

The complainant alleged that several promises were made at the time of booking which was not eventually fulfilled."It was claimed that the project is a part of Amrapali Silicon City and will be equipped with all modern amenities and facilities. The completion of the project was fixed for 48 months from the signing of the agreement. Upon this impression the complainant had booked a flat after completing all the requisite formalities including the execution of the builder-buyer agreement," Delhi Police said."But the company failed to fulfil their commitment and till date, only structural construction has not been completed. In order to extract money from the buyer, the accused directors/persons of the company hatched a conspiracy and collected the amount through Mission Completion scheme and Subvention scheme," said Police.An investigation in the case has been taken up.This comes after two officials of Amrapali Builders were arrested over cheating allegations by the EOW on Monday.Last week, the Supreme Court had directed the cancellation of registration of AmrapaliGroup and ordered the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete the unfinished housing projects of embattled real estate group in Noida and Greater Noida and handover these to the home-buyers.A bench of the top court headed by Justice Arun Mishra further directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct a detailed investigation against the group for diverting homebuyers' money. (ANI)