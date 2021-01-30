Delhi police examines screenshot of 'Jaish-Ul-Hind' claiming responsibility for blast outside Israel embassy

"A screenshot that says an organisation named Jaish-Ul-Hind has claimed the responsibility of the blast near the Israel Embassy in Delhi is doing rounds on social media since morning today. The screenshot is from a telegram account. To find the truth behind the viral screenshot, the Cyber cell of Delhi Polices' Crime Branch has started investigating which Telegram account flashed the information, and when it was created and who created it," they said.The sources also informed that Crime Branch is investigating the details of people who availed cab services including those of Ola and Uber between 3 pm and 6 pm to and from APJ Abdul Kalam Road yesterday, in connection with the explosion near Israel Embassy.The special cell of Delhi Police is questioning a few Iranians living in the national capital in connection with yesterday's explosion near Israel Embassy. The foreign nationals being questioned include those whose visas have expired.The sources further informed that a total of 45,000 cell phones were active near the Israeli Embassy when a low-intensity blast was triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Friday evening.On the basis of CCTV footage of the area near the blast site, Delhi Police's special cell team on Saturday has identified the cab driver who dropped off two people near the embassy and are interrogating him. It is yet to be ascertained whether these persons have any role in the explosion.Meanwhile, the footage of a hidden camera that was found behind a tree near the blast site on Friday has been sent to Delhi Police's cybercrime unit Cyber Prevention, Awareness and Detection Centre for investigation. In the footage retrieved from the camera, the timestamp was of the year 1970 but the content is not clear.The Delhi Police has stepped up security and put up advisories on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the national capital on Friday evening.In the IED explosion on Friday evening, no injuries or damage to any property was reported but windows of a few vehicles in the vicinity of the blast were damaged. Officials said that a note addressed to the embassy sealed in an envelope was found at the explosion site.According to sources in Delhi Police, the miscreants who placed the improvised explosive device (IED) checked the entire area, before placing it near the Embassy.The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in attendance during the Beating Retreat ceremony. (ANI)