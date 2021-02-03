Delhi Police file 4 cases against social media accounts for spreading fake news

The police have said that they have observed that several social media accounts are being used to push certain false narratives without any account bio-data, a behaviour generally observed in Bot accounts.

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Delhi Police have registered four cases against different social media accounts and sent requests for the removal of offensive and unlawful posts regarding the farmers' protest.

"In many of the posts, the attached media reports also seem to be edited and manipulated and the same is being pushed in the guise of news reports along with inciteful and alarming hashtags," said Chinmoy Biswal, PRO, Delhi Police.

The police said that the malicious social media propaganda undertaken by the vested interest groups is primarily aimed at regaining support after the public backlash caused due to the unprovoked violence perpetrated by the tractor rally protesters at ITO, Red Fort and other places in the national capital on January 26, in which more than 500 police personnel were injured.

Afer arresting one person from Rajasthan on charges of posting fake news of Delhi police personnel's mass resignation, another one has been arrested from Bharatpur for posting similar fake news.

"Delhi Police have identified several accused persons indulging in harmful activities and efforts are underway to arrest them. Notices to join the investigations have been issued to four persons. Further action against them will be taken on the basis of their deposition," the officer added.

As part of the investigations into these cases, the Delhi Police said that the accounts and handles which posted fake, offensive and provocative content have been flagged to the concerned OTT platforms for getting their Basic Subscriber Information.

