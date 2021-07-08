Delhi Police file case regarding Sulli Deals mobile app, issue notices

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Unit on Thursday registered a case regarding Sulli Deals mobile application, where photos of Muslim women were displayed without their consent and also issued notices to GitHub.

The Delhi Police in a statement said, "Acting on a complaint received on National Cybercrime Reporting Portal regarding Sulli Deals Mobile Application, a case under section 354-A of IPC has been registered by Cyber Crime Unit and investigation taken up."