Delhi Police files another chargesheet in connection with north-east Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Special Cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday filed another supplementary chargesheet before Karkardooma court in connection with north-east Delhi violence which was occurred in February 2020.



The chargesheet presented before the court reveals the findings of the CCTV footage which allegedly say that the violence that carried out in the national capital was well planned.

Former students union leaders Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and sacked AAP councillor Tahir Hussain are among key conspirators named in the case being probed by the Special Cell.

A Delhi Court on February 16 further extended till March 1, the judicial custody of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others arrested in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case in connection with the violence.

Delhi Police Chief SN Srivastava on February 19 said that three teams of the Special Investigative Team (SIT) have been constituted to probe north-east Delhi violence 2020.

More than 750 cases were registered in the north-east Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others injured. So far, over 250 chargesheets have been filed in the violence-related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)