Delhi Police focus on senior citizens' welfare

The police officials will be collecting all sorts of information about each and every senior citizen in the community to keep a record. A set of questions have been compiled for this purpose.

These include -- Who all are in the family? Who is the main care-giver in the family? Does the family care or not? Whether the elderly feels discomfort in living along with the rest of the household?

Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Isha Singhal told IANS: "Apart from fulfilling the responsibility of law and security, the police also has a human face. 'janseva' is also a primary responsibility of the police."