Delhi Police foils ATM fraud bid, nabs 2 members of Mewati gang

New Delhi [India], Sep16 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested two men for alleged attempt to commit ATM fraud in the national capital.

The two accused identified as Ikbal and Aabid Hussain were nabbed from Mehrauli-Badarpur road based on secret information, the police said.

"On September 14, secret information was received that some members of desperate Mewati gang are about to come in Delhi to commit cheating by hacking the ATM machines. We laid a trap near SBI bank and arrested the two accused after their vehicle was identified by the informer", the police said.



The accused have been found to be part of Mewati gang and 5 ATM cards of different banks along with Rs 39,500 cheated money and a car has been recovered from the criminals.

A case has been registered at Saket Police station and FIR under the Indian Penal Code section 420/34 has been registered. (ANI)

