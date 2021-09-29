Delhi Police get 10-day remand of 7 terror suspects

According to the police, the Court granted 10-day remand to all the seven suspects -- Jaan Mohammad Shaikh, Osama, Moolchand, Zeeshan Qamar, Mohd Abu Bakar and Mohd Amir Javed -- who were arrested on September 14 by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, while Osama's uncle Humaid-ur-Rahman was arrested later from Prayagraj.

Earlier, the court had on September 15 given Delhi Police 14-day custody of all the accused which ended on Wednesday.

The Special Cell had busted a Pakistan-based terror module and arrested six persons, including two people -- Zeeshan and Osama -- who were trained by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The terror operation was closely coordinated across the border with the whole operation being orchestrated by Dawood Ibrahim's brother, Anees Ibrahim.

Since September 15, several important points have come to the fore after sustained interrogation of the terror suspects.

The ISI had trained the two terrorists to blow bridges and railway tracks in India in order to cause mass casualties in the country.

The duo was also asked to acquire the details of the timings and routes of the trains with more passengers so that the blasts could result in inflicting high number of casualties.

A total of 1.5 kg of RDX was recovered from the terrorists' possession when they were caught by the Special Cell. Sources said this amount of RDX was enough to cause large-scale destructions.

On September 18, Osama's uncle Humaid-ur-Rahman surrendered before the Uttar Pradesh Police in Prayagraj. It is alleged that Rahman was coordinating the entire terror network in India.

A senior police officer privy to the probe had said that it was Humaid who had sent Osama and Zeeshan Qamar to Muscat in Oman to join training in Pakistan.

Once they reached Muscat, ISI took them to Gwadar port through the sea route to get them trained in making explosives.

Osama and Zeeshan were then imparted training of making bombs and IEDs and committing arson with the help of daily use items. They were also trained in handling and use of small firearms and AK-47.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Osama left for Muscat in April where he met Zeeshan, who had also come from India. They were joined by 15-16 Bengali-speaking people and were divided into sub-groups where Zeeshan and Osama were placed in one group.

Over the next few days, after several short sea journeys, they were taken to Jioni town near Gwadar port in Pakistan. There they were received by one Pakistani who took them to a farmhouse in Thatta, Pakistan.

There were three Pakistani nationals in the farmhouse. Two of them, Jabbar and Hamza, imparted training to them. Both of them were reportedly from the Pakistan Army as they wore military uniforms.

Sources said that Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had also questioned the seven terror accused on Monday evening.

