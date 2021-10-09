Delhi Police holds meeting with FRRO to discuss action against foreigners residing illegally

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Delhi Police held a meeting with the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) on Saturday to discuss a plan of action against the foreigners residing illegally in the national capital.



As per the officials, it was an internal meeting of the Delhi Police over security arrangements. But the FRRO was called to discuss to issue of illegal foreigners.

"Many foreigners from various countries are living in areas like Dwarka, Chhatarpur and Malviya Nagar. But there are many foreigners who are living illegally without documents by paying handsome rent to their landlords to escape the police verification," officials said.

In the meeting with the FRRO, Delhi Police discussed strict action that can be taken against these foreigners.

Apart from this, lists of foreigners were sought from the FRRO so as to ascertain the number of foreigners who have come to Delhi and have not returned back.

In view of the upcoming festive season, the police personnel have been asked to increase anti-terror measures and to assess the security system via mock drills.

In the past, many Nigerians had vandalised the Mohan Garden police station in Dwarka, in which 53 people were arrested. The police had to open fire to pacify the crowd. (ANI)

