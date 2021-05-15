Delhi Police holds virtual meet to review crime and COVID situation

All Spl. CsP, Jt CsP Ranges and DCsP Districts and Units were present in the meeting held through Video Conferencing from Vimarsh Conference Hall, PHQ.According to an official press release from Delhi Police, the CP discussed the law and order situation and apprised that a High Powered Committee has been working on decongestion of jails, so the district heads have to personally supervise the released criminals that fall under excluded categories.It further stated that the Delhi CP took stock of cases of hoarding, black-marketing, over-charging and cyber frauds during the second wave of COVID, terming those involved in it as "enemies of society". A lot of success has been achieved in arresting them and teams be at work to clear this menace, he stated. He further directed that IOs should ensure release of seized medicines, oxygen Cylinders, concentrators etc as early as possible in public interest after due legal proceedings.It was directed that local police and traffic formations on pickets should remain vigilant to ensure that unwanted elements do not move freely. Check the movement passes closely for genuineness, he directed the district DCsP. The CP, Delhi directed all to ensure optimal visibility and that SHOs should personally supervise deployment at Oxygen Refilling Stations and crematoriums."At time of lockdown we must also pay attention to crimes and unscrupulous activities in dense populated areas," CP Delhi said.The district heads were also directed to check transport and sale of illicit liquor, as bootleggers may try unusual ways during these lockdown weeks.S N Shrivastava took appraisal of COVID Care Centres at Shahdara and Rohini and directed the DCsP to distribute next stock of Ayush Immunity Booster among the staff, giving preference to the field staff. He also took stock of vaccination status and directed the concerned to encourage the remaining personnel to go for jab, unless advised otherwise on medical grounds. It was also emphasised that recovered personnel be encouraged for plasma donation through Jeevan Raksha initiative. DCsP were directed to make a list of personnel who have not joined duty after getting infected and make sure if they need any further medical or psychiatric help, to come out of trauma.It was underlined by the CP, Delhi that designated officers be appointed by Districts and Units DCsP to connect with families of deceased police personnel to provide all possible help to their children and family members such as death benefits payments, school admissions and employment to kin wherever possible. It was reiterated that every personnel should strictly adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour and encourage the public also, stated the press release. (ANI)