Delhi Police increases vigilance for festive season

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Keeping the festive season in mind, Delhi Police has increased vigilance in the city.



"We are making arrangements for the last 1.5-2 months for the festival season. Anti-terror measures have been taken. Checking has been increased in markets during peak hours. Police domination increased on roads and suspected locations of crime," said Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

Earlier this month, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi district Deepak Yadav said that the city police is on high alert after receiving security threat input from intelligence on the terrorist attack.



"Delhi Police are on high alert as they got security threat input from intelligence on the terrorist attack. After getting the inputs police increased security in the public areas like markets and malls and the police are also working on security measures," Yadav had told ANI.

"However, this procedure goes on a daily basis in Delhi. But during the festivals season or on occasions like 15 August and 26 January, we start the special drives," he had said.

The DCP had said that the police is doing surprise checking like tenants server verification drive every day.

"We are doing surprise checking like tenants server verification drive, neighbourhood watch scheme and other measures every day. All the officers are active in different areas for patrolling and checking vehicles passing through any checkpoint," Yadav had added. (ANI)

