Delhi Police inks MoU with Rashtriya Raksha University

The Police Commissioner of Delhi, SN Shrivastava signed the MoU with RRU Vice Chancellor, Professor Bimal N Patel in a formal ceremony held at Vimarsh Conference Hall in Delhi Police Headquarters. Special Commissioners of Police, the Dean and the Executive Director of RR University were present in the ceremony while all districts/units DCsP of Delhi Police attended through video conference.As per the official release, the objective of the MoU is to synergise the expertise of Delhi Police and RRU with the aim of undertaking skill up-gradation and training and encouraging innovation and research in the field of law enforcement and allied areas of policing.Through collaboration, the two organizations will assess and focus on specific requirements of Delhi Police and the RRU regarding training, research and extension programmes including other areas of mutual interest. They will jointly facilitate online and offline training activities, design research projects and take-up any other problem areas as mutually agreed in the realm of technology and academic research.On this occasion, Prof (Dr) Bimal N Patel, Vice Chancellor of RRU gave a detailed presentation showcasing various activities of the university including research and training modules.Speaking on this occasion, Shrivastava appreciated the remarkable growth of RRU in a short span of time and the help RRU has extended to Central and State police organizations in improving their competence and work efficiency.Terming Delhi as the heartbeat of the nation, Shrivastava said that Delhi Police has innumerable fronts to engage with daily and its range of activities has wide expanse. Recounting the engagement of Delhi Police over the last two years, the Commissioner said that Delhi Police has successfully handled protests, demonstrations, riots, VVIP security while also becoming the shoulder of help for common people during the COVID pandemic.While dealing with conventional crimes is the daily chore, Delhi Police has applied itself successfully in dealing with modern cyber and economic offences, busting international con machineries and demolishing online duping infrastructures. In the process, Delhi Police has acquired wide exposure and expertise which can be harnessed by RRU for any institution. He expressed the hope that together the Delhi Police and RRU will carve out learning, research and application which will be of value to all police forces and establishments.The CP, Delhi further emphasized the need for training for intelligence collection and developing self-training. Training modules should be formalized so that it can be imparted to the new entrants. As police dimensions keep changing, CP said, there is a need to impart training as to how best to handle law and order situations.Communication with masses to convey the expectation of police has also assumed significance in the current scenario. The potential of youth also needs to be channelized through constructive engagements, he observed.There will be provision for accreditation and joint certification of academic projects and training programmes. Resources and expertise of both the organizations will be shared for mutual benefit as per the MoU. The scope of internships and experiential learning will also be available for both the organizations and they may mutually agree to take-up consultancy and advisory projects to further their respective mandates.In order to oversee the implementation of the MoU and take the collaboration forward, a nodal officer of senior rank will be appointed. (ANI)