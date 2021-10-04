Delhi Police issues traffic advisory due to protest over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Monday due to the ongoing protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.



In the advisory, the Delhi police have closed the National Highways 24 and 9. The police requested commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan to take Vikas Marg route to reach Ghaziabad and for Noida, divert their vehicle to Delhi Noida Direct highway.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said police.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh confirmed eight deaths including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicle(s) that allegedly ran over the farmers. (ANI)

