Delhi Police making baseless allegations in FIR, says Jamia student Chandan Kumar

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Jamia student Chandan Kumar, one of the students against whom an FIR has been lodged by the Delhi Police, on Wednesday claimed that the police have made baseless allegations, which are a part of 'political targeting'.

"On Sunday, the protest was carried out peacefully. Meantime, the violence took place. Police used tear gas and resorted to lathi-charge. Later, they entered the university. Then I and my friend somehow managed to get inside the washroom near the reading hall," said Kumar."Around 30-40 police personnel thrashed us in which I have suffered an injury on my head and my friend is not even able to walk. The point is that the FIR filed by the police has my name as well," he told the reporters.Kumar further stated that police have filed the FIR under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), that is, attempt to commit culpable homicide."If the Delhi Police think that saving the Constitution of India is a crime, then we the entire nation will commit that crime including us," said Kumar.Arib Hasan, treasurer, Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia, said that there are several primary evidence in the form of videos showing a few people in civil clothes, who did not belong to the police, were wearing police helmets and jackets and thrashed the students."Police should carry out an investigation to find out about these people who were beating the students. Our research scholars were studying inside the library. Police broke the glasses, entered the library and attacked them,' said Hasan.Hasan is also the advocate of former Congress MLA Asif Mohammed Khan, who has been named as an accused in the FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence which took place near the Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday.The Delhi Police lodged a case against the property damaged during the protest on Sunday near the university. Police also said the agitators pelted stones and did not heed the warning to bring the situation under control. (ANI)