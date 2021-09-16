Delhi Police nab Nepalese man for theft

According to the police, the employer had registered a complaint with the Saket police station stating that his servant, Raju Thapa, had stolen Rs 25 lakh in cash and two diamond pieces worth about Rs 15 lakh from his office at the Square One Mall in Saket.

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) The Delhi Police said on Thursday that they have arrested a Nepalese man for stealing around Rs 40 lakh from his employer's office.

During the course of investigation, the police gathered basic details about Thapa besides analysing CCTV footage of the house of the complainant and the nearby areas.

With the help of technical surveillance, it was revealed that the accused had contacted a lady in Adhchini. The police then dispatched a team to Adhchini, and with the help of local sources, the lady was identified and interrogated.

She disclosed that Thapa had come to her house and told her that he was going to Nepal. The location of the accused was then zeroed down in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

Consequently, the Uttar Pradesh Police were contacted, following which the accused landed in police net.

Cash worth Rs 13 lakh and three new mobile phones purchased by Thapa using the stolen money were recovered from his possession, the police added.

