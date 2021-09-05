Delhi Police nabs 4 drug peddlers, seizes heroin worth Rs 5 cr

"With the arrest of drug supplier Mohammad Alam (38) from near Mandoli Jail, and his 'source' Asha alias Pasho alias Baji and drug peddler Sunil (25) from Majnu Ka Tila, the team of Narcotics Cell, Crime Branch Delhi has busted the supply chain of interstate network of drug traffickers operating from Bareilly in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. They have been supplying heroin clandestinely in Delhi for the last several months," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime, Narcotics), Chinmoy Biswal said.

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) The Delhi Police have busted an interstate drug syndicate operating in the national capital and have arrested four persons involved in drug trafficking and recovered high quality 'heroin' worth Rs five crore from their possession.

A dedicated team of Delhi police from the Narcotics Cell of the Crime Branch has been continuously developing information for tackling and busting the drug menace in Delhi with interstate supply chain of heroin, especially from Bareilly and Badayun in UP.

Alam was out of jail in 2019 after serving a full term as a convict in a murder case. During his jail term, he had met Ajeem, a resident of Sunder Nagari and Rahul, a resident of Majnu Ka Tila, both of whom were currently out on a parole. Ajeem had convinced Alam to join the drug trade for easy money. "Alam came with a consignment of the contraband for selling it to a receiver. The police team laid a trap on the road in front of Mandoli Jail on August 25 to arrest him. About 500 gm heroin was seized from his possession," a release quoting Biswal added on Saturday.

During interrogation, Alam disclosed that he originally belonged from Silkor, Bijnor (UP) and had been residing in Delhi since his childhood. Through Rahul he also came in contact with the latter's mother Asha alias Pasho alias Baji, who regularly sold smack at Majnu Ka Tila. Alam started procuring heroin from Asha, police said, adding, she was arrested from a lane near her house on August 3.

Ajeem prompted Alam to indulge in drug trafficking and the latter started supplying heroin to individual addicts as well drug peddlers in the area of Chand Bagh, Majnu Ka Tila and other areas for the last several months. Rahul was arrested on Saturday while Ajeem is still absconding, police said and added, further investigation was in progress to identify the entire chain of drug trafficking.

