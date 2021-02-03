Delhi Police notice to woman activist for her tweets

The notice by the Cybercrime Unit of Special Cell comes in the wake of an FIR registered by the Special Cell.

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Delhi Police has issued notice to social activist Yogita Bhayana under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code to join investigation vis-a-vis the probe regarding her tweets on the farmers' protest.

Bhayana had recently posted on her Twitter handle some tweets that were alleged to be fake. The notice requires her to inform police about the source of these tweets.

The Delhi Police has issued notices to 270 people, including 60 farmer leaders, in connection with the January 26 violence in Delhi. The Crime Branch has also contacted several farmer leaders on phone, asking them to join investigations.

After violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi on January 26, police has arrested 122 persons on charges of rioting and causing damage to public property, besides registering 44 cases at different police stations.

--IANS

zaz/msk/tsb