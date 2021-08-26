Delhi Police officer's son shoots man in head near IGI

The victim, who was identified as Sandeep Bhati, was in his Hyundai Verna along with three friends when the incident took place around 5 a.m., according to the police. He is learnt to be critical and undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Noida.

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) A man was allegedly shot in the head near Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, while he was going in his car along with his friends early on Wednesday.

The police said the accused fired two bullets at Bhati's car. The first one hit the rear glass of the vehicle while the second hit Bhati on his head.

"We received information through PCR call and when we reached the spot, we were informed by one of his (Bhati) friends that they were on their way back from a temple in Bhiwadi when an unknown person started following them from the airport," said Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP Southwest district.

The accused has been identified as Nitin Singh Raghuvanshi and a case has been registered under IPC sections for rash driving, attempted murder and the Arms Act on the complaint of Bhati's friends, the DCP told IANS.

He informed that during the investigation, police scanned CCTV footage from the Delhi-Gurugram border to Kalkaji and identified the Swift car that was driven by the accused.

"After the firing incident, accused Nitin Raghuvanshi went to Kalkaji and sent his car to a repair shop in Okhla from where our team has seized it. His mother, Archana, is a Delhi Police officer. The family lives in a police colony in Kalkaji," Singh added.

--IANS

pd/skp/bg