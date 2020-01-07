Delhi Police official visits JNU campus, interacts with students

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Shalini Singh, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, who is heading a fact-finding committee to probe the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, said on Tuesday that they visited various spots in the campus and interacted with students.



"We visited all the spots and interacted with students in JNU. The investigation is at an initial stage so I won't be able to share much with the media. Students have put their confidence in us and gave us a few inputs. Crime Branch is investigating the case and they will also take detailed statements of students," Singh said.

The committee will submit its report to the Home Ministry.

More than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured on Sunday evening and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them and some teachers with sticks and rods. (ANI)

