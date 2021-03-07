Delhi police provides training to officers at its training college, schools

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The training division of the Delhi Police provides training to newly recruited officers and lays the foundation of professionalism for them.



According to Satish Golchha, Special Commissioner of Police, the training division of Delhi Police comprises Police Training College, Jharoda Kalan; three Police Training Schools in Jharoda Kalan, Dwarka and Wazirabad; a specialized training Centre (STC) at Rajendra Nagar; and an Academy for Smart Policing (ASP) at Mother Teresa Crescent.

In these training institutes, all the new entrant in the police department receive training from subject experts--faculty members of Delhi and IB University, Judiciary, CFSL, NICFS, IB, CBI, Banks and Financial Institutes, AIIMS and other government hospitals.

The key focus areas of this training program are professional, physical, and personality skills.

Professional skills include law, forensic science, police science, investigation, cyber investigation, law and order, weapon handling.

While in physical skill, physical training, drill, sports, yoga, commando, training, and mediation are included.

Soft skills, Grooming, Communication skills, leadership, emotional balance, attitudinal issues, time management, and stress handling are included in the personality development area.

However, the college located in Dwarka is dedicated to female trainees.

The institutes conducted various courses including an e-learning management system (e-LMS) NIPUN, which has been developed as a web-based self-paced computer-assisted learning using the IT for delivery of educational courses, training programs and necessary recourses.

At present, this web portal has 38 courses pertaining to different subjects. The trainees have passed out and recruited at many different locations.

At present, ten trainees have been passed out as DANIPS officers in January 2020 and attached with districts for one-year district practical training.

In July, last year, the first-ever virtual passing out parade of recruit constables of Batch 114 and 115 was conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in which 1,320 constables took oath in Police training Colleges, Jharoda Kalan, in presence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (ANI)

