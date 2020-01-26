Delhi Police pursue Sharjeel Imam over provocative video

<br>While the Delhi Police conducted raids in the national capital and nearby areas, the UP Police and the Assam Police have been searching for him for some time in connection with the provocative statement at Shaheen Bagh on January 13, which went viral on Saturday.

However, no one is willing to speak much about the case registered against Sharjeel.

On Sunday, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, who is attached with the Delhi Police SIT, said on the condition of anonymity, "The video of the suspect's inflammatory speech has been found. He has been heard. On examination the video was found correct."

Talking on the searches by the Aligarh Police, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhari said, "Our teams are also in touch with the Bihar Police to locate the accused." Several sections of the IPC have been slapped on him after the video was found to be correct. In the video, he is seen talking about splitting the northeast from India to block the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "We know how Muslims are being treated in Assam. We have to save people from the NRC. The only way to do this is by cutting off northeast from India," Sharjeel is seen saying. (Sanjeev Kumar Singh Chauhan can be contacted at sanjeev.c@ians.in)