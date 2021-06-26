Delhi Police, Rakesh Tikait rebut news on Twitter about latter's arrest

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The Delhi Police and Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait have rubbished news spread from the Twitter account of the farmer organisation Kisan Ekta Morcha about the arrest of Tikait. Tikait is reported to be present at the Ghazipur border of the national capital.

With nearly seven months having passed since the farmers' agitation began against the Union farm laws implemented by the Central government, farmers have now handed over memorandums for the repeal of the farm laws to the governors of various states for forwarding to the President.

A large number of farmers are present at the Ghazipur border and are seen driving tractors. Rakesh Tikait has been sitting at the border since Saturday morning interacting with the media and meeting the farmers gathering there.

A team of farmers has already arrived in Delhi to meet the Lieutenant Governor (L-G). Meanwhile, Kisan Ekta Morcha spread alleged rumours about the arrest of Tikait from their Twitter account. As the people present at the border came to know about this news they could not believe how Tikait was then present at the border.

However, this Twitter page of Kisan Ekta Morcha has not been a verified one without blue tick. After this alleged news of his arrest, Tikait tweeted, "The news of my arrest is misleading, I am currently present at the Ghazipur border where everything is normal."

The Delhi Police also denied the rumours of Tikait's alleged arrest, saying, "This news is completely false and action will be taken against those spreading such rumours."

The farmers have organised a programme to submit a memorandum demanding repeal of Union farm laws to the governors of all states on the completion of seven months of the farmers' agitation along with the 46th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

