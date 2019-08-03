Delhi Police recovers body of 12-year-old boy from pond in Aya Nagar

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Police on Saturday recovered the body of a 12-year-old boy, who went missing, from a pond in the jungle behind the Air Force Station in Aya Nagar here.

According to police, father of the victim had registered a complaint in the Fateh Pur Beri police station last night that his son Shubham Kumar had not returned home from school.



"The dead body of the boy was recovered from a pond in the jungle behind the Air Force Station, Aya Nagar around 8:30 am today. Schoolbag and the uniform of the boy were found outside the pond," police said in a statement.

The police had registered an FIR under Section 363 (kidnap) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and carried out "intensive search" in the night.

According to the police, there are no injury marks or sign of any violence on the body or at the spot.

"Dead body has been preserved in the AIIMS mortuary and post mortem will be conducted tomorrow," police said. (ANI)

