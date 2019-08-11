Delhi police recovers body of 27-year-old man after friend informs of suicide

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Delhi police on Sunday recovered the body of a 27-year-old man from a house in Shahdara area here after one of his friends informed the police that he had allegedly committed suicide in his room.

"A PCR call was received at 9:05 am saying the friend of the caller had committed suicide by hanging himself," a police statement said.



A police team was dispatched to the spot, where they found one Shubhankar Chakraborty hanging from the ceiling fan hook in a locked room.

According to the police, one of the friends of the victim had watched a live video of the suicide on Facebook and informed other common friends.

They then rushed to his room which was locked from inside. On peeping from the window, they found him hanging from the ceiling.

"Thereafter, the crime team was called at the spot and inspection was conducted. The mobile phone of the victim was found at the window of the room, the same has been taken into possession. The plastic rope has also been taken into possession. No suicide note has been found," the statement said.

The victim is a resident of West Bengal and his family has been informed of the death.

The dead body has been sent for post mortem. (ANI)

