Delhi police registers case after BJP MP receives extortion call

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police has begun a probe after Uttar Pradesh's BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta allegedly got an extortion call of Rs 5 crore.



After the MP's written complaint, the case has been registered in the North Avenue Police station.

As per Delhi Police's statement, on Saturday, while the MP was on his way from Pratapgarh railway station to his house, "he received a call demanding extortion of Rs 5 crore".

Police said an investigation in the case is underway and they are trying to trace the caller.

"The culprit will be arrested soon," added the police. (ANI)

