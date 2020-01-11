Delhi police registers case for violating section-144 during Thursday's protest by JNU students

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday registered a case for violation of section-144 and for obstruction of government duty during protest by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday.

On Thursday, JNU students have held a protest demanding the removal of the university's Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumarfollowing the violence in the varsity on January 5. Several protesters were detained near Ambedkar Bhawan while they were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan.



A protester bit Additional DCP Southwest Ingit Pratap Singh as police attempted to stop protesters from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at Vijay Chowk from marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan, Delhi Police had said.

The incident took place when the police officer was attempting to push back the agitators.

On January 5, more than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)