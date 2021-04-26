Delhi Police registers FIR against 'misinformation spreaders' on social media

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): In a move to tackle the spread of fake news on social media portals, the Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR in its Crime Branch against misinformation spreaders on social media.



"At a time when Delhi Police is going beyond its call of duty to help people during this pandemic, it is unfortunate that motivated elements on social media are spreading false information and fake news regarding Delhi Police", read the release by the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police has been at the forefront of doing humanitarian work in this crisis. It has not only provided help to people with hospital admissions, food, medicines and oxygen cylinders but also helped hospitals in procuring oxygen. On calls from hospitals, all districts' police have been arranging green corridors for oxygen transportation by escorting the oxygen tankers and cylinder-loaded vehicles to hospitals to save lives from risk. In numerous instances, the lives of patients could be saved due to the efforts of Delhi Police personnel making such arrangements.

Delhi Police are personnel are even performing the last rites of people after their families refuse to accept the bodies or unable to come to do the last rites being abroad, the police said.

In this endeavour, while we are joining hands with good Samaritans and members of the public and encouraging and supporting them by all means, it is noticed that vested groups on social media are spreading false information and motivated, unverified and unsubstantiated allegations on Delhi Police "stopping oxygen tankers", "preventing people from sharing/amplifying covid resource information".

Taking cognizance of such misinformation mongering on social media at a time of pandemic crisis that has the potential of causing panic and lawlessness, Delhi Police has initiated legal action on the social media posts that are spreading misinformation. An FIR has been registered in Crime Branch and an investigation has been taken up. (ANI)

