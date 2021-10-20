Delhi Police rescue three mionrs abducted in separate incidents

According to the police, in the first incident, on October 12 a complaint was registered by a man stating that his 14-year-old son had been kidnapped by unidentified people. Based on this complaint, the police registered an FIR under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code.

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Delhi Police have rescued three minors who were kidnapped by miscreants in three separate incidents, an official said here on Wednesday.

A police team was constituted which collected the details related to the kidnapped boy and obtained CCTV footage of the suspected areas where the boy was last seen.

Various shelter homes, NGOs, parks, bus stands and market places in Delhi and Gurugram were searched to get a clue about the missing boy.

During the analysis of CCTV footage, it was found that on October 18, the boy was seen going towards the Chattarpur temple. On getting the lead, the team searched the nearby area and succeeded in tracing the boy. After counselling, the boy was reunited with his family through the Child Welfare Committee.

In the second incident, a complainant had reported that his 17-year-old daughter was kidnapped by some unknown person. As per statement of the complainant, a case of kidnapping was registered and investigation was taken up.

During the course of investigation, the police team obtained CCTV footage of the vicinity from where the girl was suspected to have been kidnapped. The relatives and neighbours were also questioned regarding her whereabouts, and technical surveillance was also launched.

The location of the kidnapped girl was zeroed down and a raid was conducted to trace the kidnapped girl. The girl has been handed over to her parents after counselling.

In the third incident, a PCR call was received about a child aged 8 years sitting alone and weeping in Chandanhulla village. Initially, the child was taken to the police station where he was asked about his whereabouts, but the child was unable to give any details.

After probe, it was found that the child was reported to be kidnapped from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. The police personnel from Aligarh, along with the parents of the child, came to Delhi. After completing the required legal formalities, the child was reunited with his family.

