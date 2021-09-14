Delhi police rescues minor girl from Bihar

The girl told the police that she was studying in class 9 then and during school time, she came in contact with a man, identified as Panna Lal alias Sanjeet, a native of Bihar.

The girl, who originally hails from Faridabad district in Haryana, was living with her maternal uncle at Kanjhawala area in north Delhi.

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Delhi police have rescued a minor girl, missing since March 2018, from Bihar's Saharsa district.

He was working as a mason in the same area.

The girl claimed that she was influenced by the accused, who took her to his native place Saharsa and solemnised marriage with her.

The minor now has a two-year-old son.

Police said that an FIR was registered at the Kanjhawala police station in March 2018 itself after she went missing.

In February this year, the police team got Panna Lal's mobile number, which he had taken on a fake account. It was switched off.

"However, the team investigating the case got another mobile number of Panna Lal on September 4. The team immediately found out his current location and after painstaking efforts, the minor victim was traced and rescued," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch), Monika Bharadwaj.

Later, it emerged that Panna Lal was involved in an attempt to murder case at the local police station in Bihar.

--IANS

pd/niv/shs