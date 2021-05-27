Delhi Police reunite missing minor sisters with parents

The call was marked to ASI Rajkumar to verify the facts. On verification, a case was registered vide FIR No. 235/21, U/S 363 IPC at PS Chhawla. After that, a team was formed.

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The Delhi police on May 25 received a missing persons complaint at Police Station Chhawla regarding two minor sisters aged 16 years and 14 years.

The team collected all available details related to the missing girls and utilised technical surveillance.

The team also searched in various shelter homes, temples, parks and all steps were taken to find any clue about the missing girls.

It was continuously in touch with neighbours, family members, and relatives of the missing girls.

The persistent efforts of the team bore fruit when the girls were traced from New Delhi Railway Station and safely handed over to their parents.

