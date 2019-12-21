Delhi Police review security ahead of PM's Sunday rally

<br>According to a top intelligence department source, over one lakh people are expected at the rally and this will be a huge challenge, especially, it's taking place amid ongoing protests in the national capital.

The challenge also assumes larger proportion for the Delhi Police as just on Friday, two days before the rally, a protest turned violent in the vicinity of the rally venue in the Old Delhi area.

Though the Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for the Prime Minister's security, has sanitised the area, the Delhi Police, the agency responsible for law and order, will have to be on its toes.

Keeping this in mind, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik held several meetings on Saturday to review the security situation ahead of the rally. (Sanjeev Kumar Singh Chauhan can be reached at sanjeev.c@ians.in)